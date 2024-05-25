Norges Bank Purchases New Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,019,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,893,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 1.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 438,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,613,000 after acquiring an additional 5,688 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 91,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 4.0% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 12,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Mosaic by 8,776.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 627,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,344,000 after purchasing an additional 620,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic stock opened at $30.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.68. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $27.83 and a 52 week high of $42.81.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 35.74%.

MOS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Mosaic from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Mosaic from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Mosaic from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.36.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

