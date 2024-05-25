Norges Bank Purchases New Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,800,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,096,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZG. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Zillow Group by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 946,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,397,000 after buying an additional 317,683 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 177,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,945,000 after buying an additional 3,731 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 322.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 149,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,711,000 after acquiring an additional 114,377 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 126,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,644,000 after buying an additional 17,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 121,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. 20.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZG. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Zillow Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Zillow Group from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Zillow Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.40.

Insider Transactions at Zillow Group

In other news, insider Susan Daimler sold 4,931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $218,393.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,556 shares in the company, valued at $866,135.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Amy Bohutinsky sold 93,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total transaction of $5,314,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,411.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 4,931 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $218,393.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,135.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,560 shares of company stock valued at $8,829,931 in the last 90 days. 17.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZG opened at $39.14 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.23 and a 52 week high of $59.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $529.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.30 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

Featured Stories

