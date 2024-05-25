Norges Bank Purchases New Stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,475,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,715,000. Norges Bank owned 1.14% of Henry Schein at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 0.7% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 20,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Henry Schein by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Henry Schein by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 11.3% in the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Henry Schein by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $71.72 on Friday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.01 and a twelve month high of $82.63. The stock has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Henry Schein from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.73.

Insider Activity at Henry Schein

In related news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total value of $477,620.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,430,462.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 2,907 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $216,193.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 209,562 shares in the company, valued at $15,585,125.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total value of $477,620.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,430,462.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Featured Articles

