Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 2,582,263 Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,582,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,021,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.43% of Catalent at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 46.6% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 704,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,069,000 after purchasing an additional 223,944 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,468,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,909,000 after buying an additional 365,648 shares during the period. Tran Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Catalent by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. now owns 361,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,258,000 after acquiring an additional 39,208 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 43.1% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 193,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,803,000 after acquiring an additional 58,240 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Catalent by 240.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 28,410 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on CTLT. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $63.50 target price on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.50 price objective (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.50 price target on shares of Catalent in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.14.

Catalent Price Performance

Shares of Catalent stock opened at $54.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.02 and its 200 day moving average is $50.72. Catalent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.80 and a 1 year high of $60.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Catalent had a negative net margin of 26.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.73%. Sell-side analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Catalent Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

