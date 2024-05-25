Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 4,072,514 Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,072,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,387,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.33% of Graphic Packaging as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GPK. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Graphic Packaging

In other news, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 70,000 shares of Graphic Packaging stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total transaction of $1,834,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 205,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,377,052.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

NYSE:GPK opened at $27.99 on Friday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52-week low of $20.07 and a 52-week high of $29.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.85 and its 200 day moving average is $25.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.86.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 32.55%. Graphic Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GPK. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GPK

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

(Free Report)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.