Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 4,262,736 Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,262,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,740,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.71% of Royalty Pharma at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 485.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 295.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RPRX. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royalty Pharma has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.75.

NASDAQ RPRX opened at $26.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.61. The company has a quick ratio of 12.52, a current ratio of 12.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.47. Royalty Pharma plc has a twelve month low of $25.92 and a twelve month high of $34.65.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 35.70% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The firm had revenue of $568.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.69%.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

