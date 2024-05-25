Norges Bank Takes $102.71 Million Position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 860,782 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $102,709,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.05% of ITT at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of ITT by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ITT by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in ITT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in ITT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in ITT by 3,528.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 907 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ITT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ITT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of ITT from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on ITT from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on ITT from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of ITT from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.38.

ITT Stock Performance

Shares of ITT stock opened at $137.63 on Friday. ITT Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.82 and a 52 week high of $140.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.89. The firm has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.59.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $910.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.21 million. ITT had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

ITT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.319 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.10%.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Featured Stories

