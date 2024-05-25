Norges Bank Takes $95.61 Million Position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 662,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,611,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.20% of e.l.f. Beauty as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,906,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.89, for a total transaction of $4,677,693.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,713.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.89, for a total transaction of $4,677,693.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,889 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,713.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.16, for a total value of $120,071.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,736 shares in the company, valued at $13,829,837.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 201,600 shares of company stock worth $34,307,124 over the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $191.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 86.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.60. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.47 and a 1 year high of $221.83.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ELF. TD Cowen upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $220.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $214.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.77.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

