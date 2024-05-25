Norges Bank Takes Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 475,918 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,665,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TFX. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 3,760 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 26.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 253 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Teleflex by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC increased its holdings in Teleflex by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TFX opened at $206.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $177.63 and a 52 week high of $262.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $212.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.13.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical technology company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.14. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $737.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 21.83%.

TFX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Teleflex from $240.00 to $219.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Teleflex from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.75.

In other Teleflex news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 7,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,665,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

