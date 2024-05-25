Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 24th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0732 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from Northland Power’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Northland Power Stock Performance

NPIFF stock opened at $17.23 on Friday. Northland Power has a 1 year low of $13.98 and a 1 year high of $22.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.96.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in Canada, Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Colombia, and internationally. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind and solar, as well as natural gas for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

