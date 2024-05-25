Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 24th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0732 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from Northland Power’s previous dividend of $0.07.
Northland Power Stock Performance
NPIFF stock opened at $17.23 on Friday. Northland Power has a 1 year low of $13.98 and a 1 year high of $22.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.96.
Northland Power Company Profile
