Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.61

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.61 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th.

Northrim BanCorp has increased its dividend by an average of 20.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 15 years. Northrim BanCorp has a dividend payout ratio of 43.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Northrim BanCorp to earn $5.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.4%.

Get Northrim BanCorp alerts:

Northrim BanCorp Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Northrim BanCorp stock opened at $53.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.12 million, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.71. Northrim BanCorp has a 12-month low of $36.91 and a 12-month high of $59.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Northrim BanCorp ( NASDAQ:NRIM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $34.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.40 million. Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 17.19%. Equities analysts expect that Northrim BanCorp will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Northrim BanCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Northrim BanCorp

Northrim BanCorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement and money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and business sweep accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Northrim BanCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrim BanCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.