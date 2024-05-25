NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) Declares Dividend of $0.02

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 24th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.022 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.02.
NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NWHUF stock opened at $3.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.50. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $6.22.
NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/20 – 5/24
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- NASDAQ 100 vs. NASDAQ Composite: A Detailed Breakdown of NASDAQ
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
Receive News & Ratings for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.