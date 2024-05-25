Nufarm Limited to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.04 (ASX:NUF)

Nufarm Limited (ASX:NUF – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, May 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.58, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.95.

About Nufarm

Nufarm Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells crop protection solutions and seed technologies in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Crop Protection and Seed Technologies segments. The Crop Protection segment solutions include herbicides, insecticides, and fungicides that help growers protect crops against weeds, pests, and diseases.

