Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) PT Raised to $72.00

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.17% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Nutanix from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Raymond James raised Nutanix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Nutanix from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.54.

Shares of NTNX opened at $72.85 on Thursday. Nutanix has a 52 week low of $26.47 and a 52 week high of $73.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.65.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $565.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.82 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nutanix will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 53,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total value of $3,434,688.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 144,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,368,008.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 53,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total value of $3,434,688.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,368,008.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 23,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $1,508,912.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 373,024 shares in the company, valued at $23,519,163.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 129,506 shares of company stock valued at $8,270,938. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTNX. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Nutanix in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,672,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Nutanix by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 103,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,956,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Nutanix by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Nutanix by 306.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 55,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 7,970.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 103,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,954,000 after purchasing an additional 102,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

