Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 84,630 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 74,325 shares.The stock last traded at $13.90 and had previously closed at $14.08.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.40.
Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.0485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%.
About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio
Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.
