NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.98 EPS

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The computer hardware maker reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.98, Briefing.com reports. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.40% and a return on equity of 110.60%. The business had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 262.1% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA updated its Q2 2025 guidance to EPS.

NVIDIA Trading Up 2.6 %

NVIDIA stock opened at $1,064.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $366.35 and a 12 month high of $1,064.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $893.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $702.95.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA’s stock is going to split on the morning of Monday, June 10th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, June 10th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, June 10th.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. This is a positive change from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.94%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total value of $19,975,319.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,052,133 shares in the company, valued at $925,845,476.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total value of $4,003,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,119,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,494,891.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total transaction of $19,975,319.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,052,133 shares in the company, valued at $925,845,476.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,278 shares of company stock worth $44,714,198. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. Piper Sandler Companies raised their target price on NVIDIA to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $1,000.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $790.00 to $985.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $1,200.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,123.49.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NVIDIA

About NVIDIA

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.