ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $39.21

The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $39.21 and last traded at $39.27, with a volume of 65278 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.89.

ODP has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut ODP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised ODP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.28.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.59). ODP had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The ODP Co. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ODP announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 48.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Diego Anthony Scaglione sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,285,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its holdings in ODP by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ODP during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ODP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ODP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ODP in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

