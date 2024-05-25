OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) PT Raised to $22.00

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 45.12% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Loop Capital increased their target price on OneSpaWorld from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

OneSpaWorld Price Performance

Shares of OSW stock opened at $15.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 56.15 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.29. OneSpaWorld has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $15.58.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $211.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.98 million. OneSpaWorld had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 4.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that OneSpaWorld will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at OneSpaWorld

In other news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 9,000 shares of OneSpaWorld stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $117,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 473,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,150,885. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other OneSpaWorld news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $117,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 473,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,150,885. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Reardon Bonner sold 12,677 shares of OneSpaWorld stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total value of $188,633.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 308,177 shares in the company, valued at $4,585,673.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,642 shares of company stock valued at $917,402 in the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OneSpaWorld

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in OneSpaWorld by 23.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 7,672 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 358,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,020,000 after acquiring an additional 38,579 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in OneSpaWorld by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 125.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in OneSpaWorld by 13.1% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

Featured Articles

