OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL) Director Scott V. Dols Acquires 11,192 Shares

OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) Director Scott V. Dols purchased 11,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.06 per share, for a total transaction of $56,631.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,204.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

OPAL Fuels Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OPAL opened at $4.82 on Friday. OPAL Fuels Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.43 and a 1-year high of $8.46. The stock has a market cap of $831.35 million, a PE ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.10.

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $64.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.18 million. OPAL Fuels had a negative return on equity of 1.06% and a net margin of 9.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OPAL Fuels Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OPAL shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on OPAL Fuels from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of OPAL Fuels from $5.80 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of OPAL Fuels from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of OPAL Fuels from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on OPAL Fuels from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OPAL Fuels currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in OPAL Fuels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in OPAL Fuels in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,816,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in OPAL Fuels by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 9,223 shares during the period. Yarra Square Partners LP lifted its holdings in OPAL Fuels by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP now owns 313,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in OPAL Fuels during the third quarter worth about $125,000. 12.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OPAL Fuels

OPAL Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

