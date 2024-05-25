OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Coverage Initiated at Compass Point

Investment analysts at Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $5.25 price target on the bank’s stock. Compass Point’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.09% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OptimumBank in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of OptimumBank stock opened at $4.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. OptimumBank has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $4.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.11.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. OptimumBank had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $8.19 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in OptimumBank stock. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 256,410 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,000. EJF Capital LLC owned approximately 2.66% of OptimumBank at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as time deposits, wire transfers, ACH services, and certificates of deposit.

