Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALGM. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems Stock Up 1.7 %

ALGM opened at $30.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 39.24 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.56. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.64 and a 52 week high of $53.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.11.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

