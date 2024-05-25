Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 11,730 Shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB – Free Report) by 35.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,794 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,730 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.29% of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RRGB. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 889,413 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,091,000 after acquiring an additional 133,787 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 15.5% during the third quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 518,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 69,514 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 470,206 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,863,000 after purchasing an additional 109,809 shares during the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 390,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 48,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock opened at $6.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.91. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.56 and a 12-month high of $16.50.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers ( NASDAQ:RRGB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $309.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.73 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 17,823.75% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Red Robin Gourmet Burgers news, major shareholder Archon Capital Management Llc sold 100,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total transaction of $686,370.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,551,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,628,370.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises casual-dining restaurants, in North America and one Canadian province. Its restaurants primarily offer burgers and pizza, appetizers, salads, soups, other entrees, desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

