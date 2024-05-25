Panagora Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Inceptionr LLC boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 105.9% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the period. KLR Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,328,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In other Ameriprise Financial news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.07, for a total value of $657,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,818,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 8,000 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total transaction of $3,296,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,411,864.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.07, for a total transaction of $657,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,818,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,816 shares of company stock valued at $8,626,989 over the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMP. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $437.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $450.88.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 1.5 %

AMP stock opened at $440.77 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $292.65 and a 52 week high of $442.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $426.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $395.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.35.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.10 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 75.97% and a net margin of 19.42%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 20.15%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

