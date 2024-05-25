Panagora Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 956 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in RCI Hospitality were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RICK. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in RCI Hospitality by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in RCI Hospitality in the third quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in RCI Hospitality by 3.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,782 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at RCI Hospitality

In other news, CEO Eric Scott Langan acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.54 per share, with a total value of $54,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,000 shares in the company, valued at $38,341,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other RCI Hospitality news, CEO Eric Scott Langan purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.54 per share, with a total value of $54,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 703,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,341,620. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Johnson Martin Elaine acquired 842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.05 per share, for a total transaction of $40,458.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,992.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 2,569 shares of company stock valued at $130,526 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RICK shares. StockNews.com lowered RCI Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of RCI Hospitality from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of RCI Hospitality from $115.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

RCI Hospitality Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ RICK opened at $47.25 on Friday. RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $45.74 and a fifty-two week high of $79.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $440.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.21.

RCI Hospitality Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. RCI Hospitality’s payout ratio is 11.76%.

RCI Hospitality Profile

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

