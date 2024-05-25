Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $470,000 Stock Holdings in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 175.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BILL were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BILL in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BILL by 11.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of BILL by 2.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BILL by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in BILL by 1.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 150,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BILL. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of BILL from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of BILL in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down from $70.00) on shares of BILL in a report on Monday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of BILL in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on BILL from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BILL currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.35.

Insider Transactions at BILL

In other BILL news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total transaction of $60,112.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,776.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BILL Stock Down 0.8 %

BILL opened at $52.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.32. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.94 and a fifty-two week high of $139.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $323.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.23 million. BILL had a positive return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 4.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About BILL

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

