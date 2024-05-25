Panagora Asset Management Inc. Invests $590,000 in Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,070 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.15% of Aviat Networks at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNW. First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aviat Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,070,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Aviat Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Aviat Networks by 9.3% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 199,160 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,214,000 after buying an additional 16,875 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 48.9% in the third quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 156,278 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after buying an additional 51,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,140,000. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Aviat Networks

In other news, CEO Pete A. Smith acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.70 per share, for a total transaction of $30,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 242,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,435,509.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Aviat Networks in a research report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Aviat Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Aviat Networks from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.75.

Aviat Networks Price Performance

Shares of AVNW opened at $30.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.63 and its 200-day moving average is $32.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $380.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 1.78. Aviat Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.08 and a fifty-two week high of $38.85.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.01). Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $111.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Aviat Networks, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aviat Networks Profile

Aviat Networks, Inc provides microwave networking and wireless access networking solutions in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outdoor, indoor, and split-mount radios; microwave routers, switches, and trunking; and private LTE, virtual fiber, and element management products; and hosted software products, such as aviat design, frequency assurance software, and health assurance software.

