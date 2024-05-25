Panagora Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 73.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,980 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $715,198,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 281.2% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,779,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,180,000 after buying an additional 2,050,064 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 346.3% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,420,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,696,000 after buying an additional 1,102,490 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 317.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,242,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,136,000 after buying an additional 944,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 134.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,640,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,119,000 after acquiring an additional 941,917 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on AZN. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

AstraZeneca Price Performance

AstraZeneca stock opened at $78.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.47. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $60.47 and a 12-month high of $79.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.74.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 30.42%. Equities analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About AstraZeneca

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.