Panagora Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 90.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,881 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 2,540.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 191.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Spotify Technology Trading Up 2.6 %

SPOT stock opened at $308.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $287.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.70. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1-year low of $129.23 and a 1-year high of $319.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.24) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPOT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Macquarie raised their price target on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $277.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $255.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.