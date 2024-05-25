Panagora Asset Management Inc. Makes New $407,000 Investment in Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 303,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PGEN. Emfo LLC increased its position in Precigen by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 519,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 94,475 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Precigen during the third quarter worth $55,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Precigen during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Precigen by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 94,091 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 23,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Precigen by 5.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 455,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 22,538 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Precigen stock opened at $1.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $343.29 million, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.77. Precigen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $1.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.35.

Precigen ( NASDAQ:PGEN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 million. Precigen had a negative net margin of 1,781.72% and a negative return on equity of 65.36%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Precigen to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Precigen in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Precigen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Precigen in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Precigen in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Precigen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

Precigen, Inc operates as a discovery and clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target diseases in therapeutic areas of immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. It operates through two segments, Biopharmaceuticals and Exemplar.

