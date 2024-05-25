Panagora Asset Management Inc. Makes New $456,000 Investment in Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 63,797 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Teekay at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Teekay during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Teekay during the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its position in Teekay by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 21,749 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Teekay during the 4th quarter valued at about $313,000. 46.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teekay Stock Performance

Shares of TK stock opened at $9.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.82 and its 200 day moving average is $7.66. The company has a market capitalization of $889.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.62. Teekay Co. has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $9.89.

Teekay Increases Dividend

Teekay ( NYSE:TK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $365.05 million for the quarter. Teekay had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 7.97%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 91.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This is a boost from Teekay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Teekay’s dividend payout ratio is 61.73%.

Teekay Company Profile

Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates crude oil and refined product tankers. It also provides ship-to-ship support services; tanker commercial management operation services; and operational and maintenance marine services.

