Panagora Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,959 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ambev were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ambev by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 312,980,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,344,000 after buying an additional 2,955,528 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Ambev by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 107,182,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,531,000 after buying an additional 3,229,411 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP grew its position in shares of Ambev by 2.0% during the third quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 45,818,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,442,000 after purchasing an additional 888,510 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Ambev by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,461,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,292,000 after buying an additional 143,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seafarer Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ambev by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,399,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,317,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. 8.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambev Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ABEV opened at $2.29 on Friday. Ambev S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $2.23 and a fifty-two week high of $3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.38 and its 200 day moving average is $2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Ambev had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Ambev S.A. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABEV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ambev from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ambev in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2.68.

Ambev Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

