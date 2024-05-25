Panagora Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.22% of ESSA Bancorp worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESSA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of ESSA Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 1,141.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of ESSA Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

ESSA Bancorp Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of ESSA Bancorp stock opened at $17.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.50 million, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.35. ESSA Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $20.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.87.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. ESSA Bancorp had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $16.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.29 million. On average, analysts anticipate that ESSA Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ESSA Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. ESSA Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.43%.

About ESSA Bancorp

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

