Panagora Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 98.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 245,025 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AGCO. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in AGCO during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in AGCO in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in AGCO by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in AGCO by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in AGCO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AGCO shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on AGCO from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on AGCO from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on AGCO from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.83.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $106.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.99. AGCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.77 and a fifty-two week high of $140.46. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.32.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.03. AGCO had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. AGCO’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 12.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 1%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.85%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

