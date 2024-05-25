Panagora Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,950 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Cognex in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 71.1% in the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 804 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cognex by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Cognex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Cognex by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CGNX opened at $47.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 82.19 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.97. Cognex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.28 and a fifty-two week high of $59.51.

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $210.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.14 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 11.76%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

In other news, EVP Carl Gerst sold 6,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total transaction of $274,942.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CGNX shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Cognex from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cognex from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Cognex from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Cognex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, HSBC raised Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.15.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

