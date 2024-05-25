Panagora Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 45.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,064 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FHN. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 268.5% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

FHN opened at $15.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.21. First Horizon Co. has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $16.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $819.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.51 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 16.07%. First Horizon’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

FHN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised First Horizon from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on First Horizon from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on First Horizon from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on First Horizon in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.36.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

