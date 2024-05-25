Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 121,626 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 90.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,171 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 121,626 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Teradata were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Teradata by 616.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 617,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,874,000 after purchasing an additional 531,440 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Teradata by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,671,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $525,451,000 after buying an additional 496,702 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Teradata by 21.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,585,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,419,000 after buying an additional 451,816 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Teradata by 124.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 594,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,770,000 after acquiring an additional 329,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,117,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,300,000 after acquiring an additional 319,855 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Price Performance

TDC opened at $31.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.95. Teradata Co. has a 52-week low of $31.61 and a 52-week high of $57.73.

Insider Activity at Teradata

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $465.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.93 million. Teradata had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 70.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Teradata news, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 26,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total transaction of $987,151.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,793,744.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Teradata news, insider Hillary Ashton sold 9,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total value of $364,875.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,868,564.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 26,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total transaction of $987,151.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,793,744.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,518 shares of company stock worth $1,961,787. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Teradata from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Teradata from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Teradata from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on Teradata from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.90.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

