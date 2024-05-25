Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 16,055 Shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Free Report) by 38.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,055 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Varex Imaging worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 216.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Varex Imaging in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Varex Imaging in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Varex Imaging during the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging during the third quarter worth $247,000.

VREX opened at $14.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Varex Imaging Co. has a one year low of $14.55 and a one year high of $23.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $604.91 million, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.21.

Varex Imaging ( NASDAQ:VREX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $206.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.15 million. Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 4.90%. Varex Imaging’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Varex Imaging Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VREX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. TheStreet cut Varex Imaging from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components, comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors and accessories, ionization chambers, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction software, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, and heat exchangers.

