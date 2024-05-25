Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 24th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0808 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from Peyto Exploration & Development’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Up 1.0 %

PEYUF stock opened at $11.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.19. Peyto Exploration & Development has a fifty-two week low of $7.88 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

