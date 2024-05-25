Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.53-0.59 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $221-229 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $240.00 million. Photronics also updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 0.530-0.590 EPS.

Photronics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLAB opened at $26.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.75. Photronics has a 52 week low of $18.03 and a 52 week high of $34.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.41.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.09). Photronics had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $217.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Photronics will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Photronics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

