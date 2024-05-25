PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 3,612 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,116 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,612 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $4,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Littelfuse in the 4th quarter valued at $150,004,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 158,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,410,000 after purchasing an additional 97,535 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,731,000 after buying an additional 55,712 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,431,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Littelfuse by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 155,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,570,000 after buying an additional 33,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Littelfuse Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $260.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.32. Littelfuse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.80 and a fifty-two week high of $309.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $240.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.69.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $535.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.08 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is presently 29.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Littelfuse

In other news, SVP Maggie Chu sold 1,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.74, for a total value of $366,406.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,923.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Maggie Chu sold 1,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.74, for a total transaction of $366,406.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,923.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 6,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.49, for a total value of $1,568,179.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,753,583.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,160 shares of company stock valued at $2,829,959. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Littelfuse in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Littelfuse

About Littelfuse

(Free Report)

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.