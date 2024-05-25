PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 988 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $5,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,373,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,482,546,000 after buying an additional 123,946 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,583,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,655,717,000 after acquiring an additional 929,009 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,056,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $666,219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,028,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $648,736,000 after purchasing an additional 43,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 853,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $394,198,000 after purchasing an additional 7,204 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $681.83, for a total value of $7,500,130.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 130,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,145,181.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $769.40, for a total transaction of $1,000,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 206,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,818,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $681.83, for a total value of $7,500,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,145,181.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,380 shares of company stock worth $32,026,223 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MPWR has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $789.00 to $799.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $743.78.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $753.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.22. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $392.10 and a one year high of $778.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $679.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $643.79.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business had revenue of $457.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.76 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Further Reading

