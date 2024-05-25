PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 20,371 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 103,499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,371 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $5,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,656,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 224.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 468,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,052,000 after acquiring an additional 324,252 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 239.1% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 17,810 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth $790,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Alliant Energy by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,194,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,679,000 after buying an additional 505,101 shares during the period. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT opened at $49.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $45.15 and a 12-month high of $56.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.94 and its 200 day moving average is $49.75.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.62. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.82%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LNT. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their target price on Alliant Energy from $48.50 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America cut their price target on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.38.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

