PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 458 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 458 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $4,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 6,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in Toyota Motor by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 164.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 5,780 shares during the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TM opened at $216.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $234.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.01. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1 year low of $135.15 and a 1 year high of $255.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Separately, Nomura cut Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

