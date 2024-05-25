PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,082 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $5,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 6,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter valued at $217,663,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 64,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after acquiring an additional 19,581 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 496,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 98,547 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Brown & Brown Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:BRO opened at $89.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.53. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.71 and a 1-year high of $91.70.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 16.43%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

Insider Transactions at Brown & Brown

In other Brown & Brown news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 144,323 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.96, for a total transaction of $12,406,005.08. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 37,460,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,220,113,605.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Brown & Brown from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRO

Brown & Brown Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.