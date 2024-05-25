PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $4.87 Million Holdings in Columbia India Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:INCO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:INCO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Columbia India Consumer ETF were worth $4,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Columbia India Consumer ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $737,000. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,763,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Columbia India Consumer ETF by 294.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 52,427 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

Get Columbia India Consumer ETF alerts:

Columbia India Consumer ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA INCO opened at $67.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $296.08 million, a P/E ratio of 73.79 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.16. Columbia India Consumer ETF has a 52-week low of $48.60 and a 52-week high of $67.39.

About Columbia India Consumer ETF

The Columbia India Consumer ETF (INCO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the INDXX India Consumer index, a market-cap-weighted index of 30 Indian consumer-sector stocks listed on the National Stock Exchange or the Bombay Stock Exchange. INCO was launched on Aug 10, 2011 and is managed by Columbia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia India Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:INCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia India Consumer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia India Consumer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.