PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $5.11 Million Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 89,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 17,806 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $5,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,120,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth about $506,526,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 91,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,236,000 after buying an additional 39,271 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 25,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Realty Income

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $271,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,317.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Stock Performance

NYSE:O opened at $52.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.48 and a 200 day moving average of $54.16. The company has a market capitalization of $45.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.31, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.92. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $45.03 and a 1-year high of $64.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.87). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a jun 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous jun 24 dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 285.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

O has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.38.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

