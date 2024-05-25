PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $5.18 Million Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 125,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,871 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $5,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,290,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,122,913,000 after acquiring an additional 18,664,614 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $604,516,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Newmont by 17.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,578,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,051,291,000 after purchasing an additional 12,360,775 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Newmont by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,639,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,019,813,000 after purchasing an additional 7,635,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 23,756,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $983,267,000 after buying an additional 5,475,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Performance

NEM stock opened at $41.98 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $29.42 and a 52 week high of $45.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.45.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.20. Newmont had a negative net margin of 20.19% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Newmont’s payout ratio is -37.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Newmont from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $46.50 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.36.

Newmont Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

