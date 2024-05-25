PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $5.79 Million Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 44.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 327,975 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,400 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $5,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KMI. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $987,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 259,069 shares in the company, valued at $5,116,612.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $987,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 259,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,116,612.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $4,328,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,494,537.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KMI. StockNews.com cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, March 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of KMI stock opened at $19.07 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.89 and a 52 week high of $19.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.59 and its 200-day moving average is $17.78.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a $0.2875 dividend. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.55%.

About Kinder Morgan

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.