PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF were worth $4,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SIZE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, BCGM Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SIZE opened at $139.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $312.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 0.98. iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $110.07 and a 52-week high of $142.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $138.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.76.

The iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (SIZE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Low Size index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are weighted by the inverse natural logarithm of their market capitalization. SIZE was launched on Apr 16, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

