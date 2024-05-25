PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,994 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.07% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $4,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000.

Shares of IHI stock opened at $56.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.75. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12 month low of $43.96 and a 12 month high of $59.14.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

